Seats available for ‘David’ bus trip
Linda’s Group still has seats available for a Hale Transportation motorcoach trip to Strasburg, Pennsylvania, to see a production of “David.” A meal is included.
Scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, passengers will leave at 6 a.m. from Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta. Passengers will board the motorcoach for home at 5:45 p.m. and should arrive in Oneonta at 11 p.m.
The cost is $190 per person. Reservations may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054.
Payment, due by July 5, may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
