Virus affects senior meals programs in four counties
Changes have been made in the way in which counties are administering senior meal programs since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Home meal delivery for senior citizens will continue in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.
Senior meal dining sites will be closed until further notice in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
All Delaware County residents 60 and older may request meal delivery whether enrolled in the program or not and may call 607-746-1711 for more information.
Those who normally eat at a congregate meal site in Otsego County may receive five frozen meals delivered to their homes on a weekly basis.
It was announced Tuesday in a media release that congregate diners in Schoharie County are being asked to wash their hands and practice social distancing by sitting at least six feet away from one another.
Site managers, rather than volunteers, will serve diners.
All recreational activities have been postponed to avoid contact with possible contaminated surfaces.
The Schoharie County congregate meal menu for the week of March 23 will be as follows:
Monday: Ground beef stroganoff, lightly buttered egg noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh orange.
Tuesday: Turkey meatloaf, gravy, baked sweet potato, steamed Brussels sprouts, whole wheat bread, banana pudding.
Wednesday: Hungarian goulash, lightly buttered elbow macaroni, coleslaw, warm applesauce.
Thursday: Pork Chop Supreme, mashed potatoes, sliced beets, pineapple tidbits, cornbread square.
Friday: Broccoli cheese soup, Lima bean and corn succotash, warm petite whole grain roll, vanilla pudding with cherry topping.
Questions about senior meal delivery may be addressed by phone. In Chenango County, call 607-337-1770; in Delaware County, call 607-746-1600; in Otsego County, call 607-547-4232; and in Schoharie County, call 518-295-2001.
