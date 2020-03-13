Programming set at center for seniors
COOPERSTOWN — The following programs are scheduled at the Cooperstown Senior Community Center on Elm Street behind St. Mary’s Church.
On Monday, March 16, Ann Thayer from the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Know the 10 signs of Alzheimers.”
On Thursdays, March 19 and 26, the second and third weeks of “Matter of Balance” will be presented by Becky Sears.
On Monday, March 23, “Skywarn Spotter” training will include information on how to report weather information to the National Weather Service.
On Monday, March 30, “Balancing Your Daily Living” with Kari Mullin will include information on adaptive devices and equipment and how to know when it may be time to replace those items.
All programs are scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m.
The center is open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Mondays and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Discussion to focus on aging in place
NORWICH — “Aging in Place — Making it Work” will be presented by Chenango County Area Agency on Aging Director Brian Wessels at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, at Bohemian Moon at 103 E. Main St. in Norwich
A cash bar will be available from 5:30 p.m. and an optional buffet will be offered for $15.
Call 607-334-9480 for more information and reservations.
Trip to Schenectady set to see musical
ONEONTA — Susquehanna Valley Seniors Club members and anyone else interested will travel to Proctors Theater in Schenectady on Sunday, May 3, for a matinee performance of the long-running, award-winning Broadway musical “Cats.”
A motorcoach will leave Hale Transportation office in Oneonta at 9 a.m. and take on additional passengers at the American Legion in Milford at 9:30 am.
Passengers will have lunch at Olive Garden in Albany from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before re-boarding for the ride to Schenectady.
The performance will start at 2 p.m. and last about 2½ hours.
Passengers will be dropped off at 6 p.m. in Milford and 6:30 p.m. in Oneonta.
The cost is $150 per person and includes transportation, meal money and a ticket to the show. Payment is due by April 2. Mail checks payable to SVSC and mail to Linda Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Call Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and to reserve a seat.
Seniors need help with transportation
DELHI — The Delaware County Office for the Aging is seeking community members to help transport local seniors to and from non-emergency medical appointments. Mileage will be reimbursed. Anyone interested is asked to call 607-832-5750 for more information.
Volunteer drivers needed by agency
The Otsego County Office for the Aging, in partnership with GetThere, a regional transportation coordination service is looking for volunteers to drive seniors to their medical appointments. Travel expenses will be reimbursed and volunteers can accept transports that work with their schedules. Gas cards may also be distributed.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 or 607-432-9041.
Medical equipment may be borrowed
WRIGHT — The Schoharie Valley Lions Club will loan medical equipment, including hospital beds, walkers, commodes and crutches to those in need. The club also accepts donations of medical equipment. Call 518-872-0802 or 518-296-8076 about donating or borrowing equipment and for more information.
