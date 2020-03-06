Seniors to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
MOUNT UPTON — The Mount Upton Senior Citizens will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Methodist church in Mount Upton.
Bingo will be played and St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated with a corned beef and ham dinner with the all the trimmings.
Dinner and show set at area school
DELHI — Senior citizens are reminded of the Delaware Academy Central School dinner and dress rehearsal of “Footloose,” the spring musical, at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
At intermission which should be around 5:30 p.m., seniors will be escorted to the dining hall for a chicken and biscuit dinner served by the school’s food service staff and the cast of the show. They will then return to the theater for second half of the musical.
There is a suggested donation of $5 for the dinner.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to call the Office for the Aging at 607-832-5750.
Safe driving course to be offered in area
NORWICH — The AARP Driver Safety Course will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, in room 132A at SUNY Morrisville’s Norwich campus at 20 Conkey Ave.
The fee is $20 for AARP members with proof of membership or $25 for non-members.
Call the Area Agency on Aging office at 607-337-1770 for more information and to register.
Programming set at center for seniors
COOPERSTOWN — The following programs are scheduled at the Cooperstown Senior Community Center 31 Elm St. behind St. Mary’s Church.
At 1:15 p.m. Monday, March 9, Living Well with Jennifer Flynn from Bassett Healthcare will be presented. She will talk about Bassett’s free Living Well workshops that support physical, emotional and mental health. At 1:15 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Ticks and Lyme Disease with Otsego County Communicable Disease Coordinator Theresa Oellrich will be presented.
The center is open from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Mondays and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Email coopseniorcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Trip to Schenectady set for matinee of ‘Cats’
ONEONTA — Susquehanna Valley Seniors Club members and anyone else interested will travel to Proctors Theater in Schenectady on Sunday, May 3, for a matinee performance of the long-running, award-winning Broadway musical “Cats.”
A motorcoach will leave Hale Transportation office in Oneonta at 9 a.m. and take on additional passengers at the American Legion in Milford at 9:30 am.
Passengers will have lunch at Olive Garden in Albany from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before re-boarding for the ride to Schenectady.
The performance will start at 2 p.m. and last about 2½ hours.
Passengers will be dropped off at 6 p.m. in Milford and 6:30 p.m. in Oneonta.
The cost is $150 per person and includes transportation, meal money and a ticket to the show. Payment is due by April 2. Mail checks payable to SVSC and mail to Linda Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Call Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and to reserve a seat.
(Headline here)
(save as template to use weekly)
LAKE DELAWARE — The program at Our Place at St. James Church in Lake Delaware on Wednesday, xxxx, will be ??????????
The program will begin at 12:45 p.m. after a homemade lunch is served at noon.
Our Place follows Delaware’s Academy’s weather closing and delay schedule. If Delaware Academy closes, or even if they just have a delay, Our Place will be canceled for the day. Seniors are advised to confirm that the program is on before traveling.
Our Place is a free weekly enrichment and activity program for seniors. The stone church is on state Route 28, one mile north of the Bovina turn.
Call program facilitator Laurie McIntosh at 607-746-7739 for more information.
Seniors need help with transportation
DELHI — The Delaware County Office for the Aging is seeking community members to help transport local seniors to and from non-emergency medical appointments. Mileage will be reimbursed. Anyone interested is asked to call 607-832-5750 for more information.
Volunteer drivers needed by agency
The Otsego County Office for the Aging, in partnership with GetThere, a regional transportation coordination service is looking for volunteers to drive seniors to their medical appointments. Travel expenses will be reimbursed and volunteers can accept transports that work with their schedules. Gas cards may also be distributed.
Those interested in volunteering are asked to call the Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 or 607-432-9041.
Medical equipment may be borrowed
WRIGHT — The Schoharie Valley Lions Club will loan medical equipment, including hospital beds, walkers, commodes and crutches to those in need. The club also accepts donations of medical equipment. Call 518-872-0802 or 518-296-8076 about donating or borrowing equipment and for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.