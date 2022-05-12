Show to pay tribute to Hank Williams
SCHENEVUS — A bus trip on June 9, to the Cortland Country Music Park for “A Tribute to Hank Williams,” will include dinner.
According to a media release, passengers will leave at 9 a.m. from the Schenevus VFW and at 9:30 a.m. from Price Chopper in Oneonta.
The group will have a meet-and-greet with featured entertainer David Church of RFD-TV’s Midwest Country show before being seated for the 12:30 p.m. dinner. The show will follow at 2 p.m.
Performing with Church will be his wife, Terri Lisa. No dancing will be allowed. There will be an intermission.
Passengers should be back in Oneonta around 5:30 p.m. and Schenevus around 6 p.m.
The cost is $105 per person. Call Bonnie French at 607-397-8134 or Yvonne Brooker at 518-944-5802 for more information and to make reservations.
Payment is due by May 23. Checks made payable to Schenevus Young at Heart may be mailed to French at P.O. Box 441, Worcester, NY 12197.
Seniors may apply for funds from OFA
Mobile homeowners 60 and older who live permanently in the mobile home they own and rent lot space may be eligible to receive funds from the Otsego County Office for the Aging to assist with the cost of home repairs such as roofing, plumbing, electrical and flooring.
According to a media release, eligibility requires applicants be permanent, year-round residents of Otsego County and have an annual household income that does not exceed $38,80 for 1 individual; $44,400 for two; $49,950 for three or $55,500 for four. Household resources must not exceed $15,000.
Resources are also available for the cost of repairs to senior homeowners who own their land.
Call Otsego County Rural Housing Assistance at 607-286-7244 or OFA at 607-547-4232 for more information and application materials.
