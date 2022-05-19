Seats available for ‘David’ trip
Seats are available for a motorcoach trip to Strasburg, Pennsylvania, for the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “David.”
Scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23, passengers will leave at 6 a.m. from Oneonta with arrival in East Earl around 11 a.m. where a smorgasbord will be served at Shady Maple Complex.
There will be time following lunch to explore the complex before departing at 1:30 p.m. for the 3 p.m. show.
Passengers will board the motorcoach for home at 5:45 p.m. and should arrive in Oneonta at 11 p.m.
The cost of the day-trip is $190 per person. Reservations may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054.
Payment, due by July 5, may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
