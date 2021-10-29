Dining out program available to seniors
The Otsego County Office for the Aging has launched a Senior Restaurant Dining program for county residents 60 and older in partnership with area restaurants that offer older adults meals.
According to a media release, the program is designed to increase socialization and community engagement, provide a nutritious meal with flexibility so participants may dine at various times and days while also supporting local businesses.
Eligible residents must register with Otsego County Office for the Aging to receive meal tickets for a suggested contribution of $3.50 per ticket. Up to six meal tickets may be obtained per month.
Once registered, seniors can present their tickets to the wait staff before ordering. Participants will then be provided with a menu offering meal selections that meet one third of the daily recommended nutrition requirements.
Instead of paying at the end of the meal, seniors will sign and date their tickets which will be retained by the restaurant and submitted to OFA for payment. Gratuities are the responsibility of participating seniors.
Participating restaurants to date include Jackie’s Restaurant in Milford, Southside Diner & Grill in Oneonta and Red Door Dairy Store in West Winfield. OFA continues to seek more participation.
Call 607-547-4232, visit www.otsegocounty.com or email aginginfo@otsegocounty.com for more information.
