Bus chartered for lunch and show
Susquehanna Valley Seniors will sponsor a trip to “Garth Live, The Ultimate Tribute Show” at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, July 12.
According to a media release, a Hale Transportation motorcoach will leave Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 8 a.m., and arrive in Holyoke by about 11:15 a.m.
A lunch entrée choice of twin lobsters or prime rib of beef will be served from noon until 1:15 p.m.
The show, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. will feature Nashville artist Kevin White who will perform a musical tribute to Garth Brooks.
The cost is $165 per person. Payment is due by June 6. Checks made out to SVSC may be mailed to Linda Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Call Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and reservations.
Ship’s milestone to be celebrated
The 80th anniversary of the commissioning of USS Intrepid (CVS-11), the World War II-era Essex class aircraft carrier that is now the centerpiece of the Intrepid Museum in New York City, will be marked on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
According to a media release, a coast-to-coast “all call” has been issued by Intrepid Museum for former crew members to be reunited in a special 80th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration on board their ship.
The museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families.
Visit intrepidmuseum.org/80 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org for more information.
