Project to combine art with history
WALTON — Adults 50 and older may participate in a grant-funded project that blends art with history. It will be held over the next four Tuesdays at William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
According to a media release, participants will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16, 23, 30, and June 6, for “Home! An Altered Book Project.” The multidisciplinary art project was created by visual artist Caryn T. Davis of Walton and Staten Island, in collaboration with Ogden Library and local historians.
Individual art objects will be created from printed books based on topics pertaining to Delaware County that local historians will present.
Participants will alter their books by cutting, folding, pasting, stamping, painting, and/or decorating them. The finished projects will reflect personal connections participants have to their homes and communities.
During the artist reception marking the end of the project set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, friends, family and community members will be invited to celebrate the artists and learn about Delaware County through their versions of home as depicted in their altered books.
There is no cost to participate. The required registration may be completed by contacting Ogden Library at 607-865-5929 or wboflibrary @gmail.com.
Summer bus trip has seats to fill
SCHENEVUS — The Schenevus Young at Heart group has organized a trip for a June 29, to Nellie’s, an Irish restaurant and bakery in East Durham, for bingo, lunch and music.
According to a media release, seats are available for the “Let’s Celebrate Summer” excursion that will depart Price Chopper Plaza at 8:15 a.m. and board more passengers at the Schenevus VFW at 8:45 a.m.
Arrival in East Durham is expected at 10 a.m. when a welcome reception with scones will be held from 10 to 11 a.m.
Bingo and lunch, featuring prime rib, chicken Marsala or baked salmon, will follow. An “Americana and Old Time Live Music Show” will be begin at 1:30 p.m.
Passengers will be returned to Schenevus by 4 p.m. and Oneonta by 4:30 p.m.
Reservations may be made by calling Bonnie French at 607-397-8134 or Sharon Sawyer at 607-397-9704.
A payment of $127 per person is due by May 22. Checks made out to Schenevus Young at Heart may be mailed to French at P.O. Box 441, Worcester, NY 12197.
