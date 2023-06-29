Council to sponsor senior picnic
SPRINGFIELD — The Otsego County Senior Picnic in the Park will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the west pavilion at Glimmerglass State Park in Springfield.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens, the picnic will begin at 10:30 a.m. with coffee, tea and cookies. Lunch will follow at noon. Mel’s at 22 will provide a sandwich choice of turkey, ham and cheese or egg salad. All will be served with a fruit cup, potato salad and ice cream.
Activities will include a guided stroll, guided hike, corn hole, pitch and other card games.
There will also be music by DJ Jim Dorn and a visit from an Otsego County Dairy Ambassador.
Reservations to include name, phone number, address, email address, lunch choice, if transportation is needed and the $8 fee per person are required by July 28. Checks may be made out to OCCSC.
Reservation forms are available from and may be returned to the Otsego County Office for the Aging at The Meadows at 140 County Highway 33 W in Middlefield. If mailing the information, replace Middlefield with Cooperstown, NY 13326.
Call 607-547-4232 for more information.
