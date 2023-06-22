King’s coronation to be described
LAKE DELAWARE — The coronation edition of Ray LaFever’s British Isles Travelogue will be the featured program at Our Place at St. James Church at 55 Lake Delaware Drive on Wednesday, June 28.
According to a media release, LaFever, of Bovina Center, recently returned from the UK where he witnessed the coronation of King Charles.
Our Place, open from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, offers a healthy meal and activities for area older adults.
Call Director Laurie McIntosh at 607-427-0840 for more information.
Medicare talk to be offered
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Otsego County Office for the Aging will host a Medicare 101 class at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, the class is designed to provide an overview of Medicare health insurance, including an explanation of Parts A, B, C, D, Advantage plans, Supplemental plans, and how they all fit together. Information will also be available about the NYS EPIC program and Medicare Savings Program. A certified Medicare counselor will be available to answer questions and walk attendees through the process.
The session is for individuals turning 65 who plan to register for Medicare, those planning to continue to work for a few more years, and even those who have been on Medicare for many years and want a better understanding of Medicare and how to review and select a plan each year. The required registration may be completed by calling 607-547-4232.
Senior shoppers can save on produce
Farmers’ Market checks will be available to income-eligible seniors 60 and older from the Otsego County Office for the Aging beginning Monday, July 3.
According to a media release, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets provides booklets containing five $5 checks to be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors.
Seniors must have a monthly income at or below $2,248 for a one-person household or $3,040 for a two-person household to be eligible to receive the checks.
Each older adult in a household is eligible to receive a booklet if they meet the requirements.
While checks are good throughout the state, consumers are reminded that not all farmers at Farmers’ Markets accept them. OFA will provide a list of participating farmers’ markets when checks are distributed.
Checks may be picked up at OFA locations at 140 County Hwy 33W, Middlefield, or 242 Main St., Oneonta, or at the following between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on the dates indicated. July 12, Nader Towers Housing, Oneonta; July 13, West Hill Terrace Apartments, Edmeston; July 18, Oneonta Heights Apartments; July 19, Academy Arms Apartments, Oneonta; July 25, Unadilla Neighborhood Apartments; July 26, Cherry Valley Community Center Cafe; Aug. 1, Richfield Springs Community Center; Aug. 3, Worcester/Schenevus Library; Aug. 8, Gilbertsville Baptist Church; Aug. 9, FoxCare Center, Oneonta; and Aug. 16, Bassett Hospital, Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-4232 for more information.
