Bus chartered for Troy Flower Expo
Area seniors and adults of all ages are welcome to accompany the Tri-County Seniors to the annual Capital Region Flower and Garden Expo in Troy, on Friday, March 24.
According to a media release, the show will feature flower and garden displays, demonstrations, and a marketplace with cut flowers, succulents, bulbs, houseplants, seeds, garden tools, pottery, farmers’ market type food vendors, homemade crafts and jewelry.
The $115 fee per person includes transportation, the show and $20 toward lunch at Red Lobster or Olive Garden.
A Hale Transportation bus will pick up passengers behind McDonald’s in Sidney at 8 a.m., and Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m., and arrive at the Flower and Garden Show by 10 a.m. Participants will have until 1:30 p.m. to visit the displays and shop before boarding the bus for lunch. Departure for the return trip will be at 3 p.m. with arrival in Oneonta by 5, and Sidney by 5:30 p.m.
Call Carol at 607-563-8065 by March 2, for reservations and more information.
Payment is due by Friday, March 10. Checks payable to Tri-County Senior Center may be mailed to P.O. Box 275, Sidney, NY 13838. Passengers should include a phone number and indicate where they will board the bus.
Seats remain for ‘Irish Cabaret’
Seats remain for the Susquehanna Valley Seniors trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Clinton, New Jersey, on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17.
According to a media release, “An Irish Cabaret” will feature Ireland’s style of music, comedy and dancing following a mid-day meal of Irish favorites with a dessert bar.
A Hale Transportation bus will depart at 6:30 a.m. from the American Legion in Milford and pick up more passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 7 a.m.
The 1 p.m. show will include Andy Cooney, who is reported to have sold out Carnegie Hall seven times, Jimmy Q, described as Ireland’s Crown Prince of Comedy, Elmear Reynolds, part of the original cast of Celtic Women, the Guinness Irish Band and award-winning, world class Irish dancers.
On the trip home the bus will stop for about an hour at Bingham’s Restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Passengers should be back in Oneonta by 8 p.m. and Milford at 8:30 p.m.
Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 to reserve seats. The cost is $149 per person and checks made out to SVSC are to be mailed to her at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13830.
