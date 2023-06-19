Greek dish demo set for Wednesday
LAKE DELAWARE — “Adventures in Cooking” will be the program at Our Place at St. James Church at 55 Lake Delaware Drive on Wednesday, June 21.
According to a media release, Our Place, open from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, offers healthy meals and activities for area older adults.
Wednesday’s program will feature a demonstration in how to make spanakopita, a Greek spinach and feta dish by Susie Papadimitropoulos. Samples will be provided along with other light snacks.
Call Director Laurie McIntosh at 607-427-0840 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.