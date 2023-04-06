Bus chartered for lunch and show
The Susquehanna Valley Seniors will welcome passengers on its next motorcoach trip to see “Garth Live, The Ultimate Tribute Show” at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Wednesday, July 12.
According to a media release, a Hale Transportation bus will leave Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 8 a.m., make one rest stop, and arrive in Holyoke by about 11:15 a.m.
A lunch entree choice of twin lobsters or prime rib of beef will be served from noon until 1:15 p.m. along with hors d’oeuvres, bread, clam chowder, a baked potato, corn, dessert and coffee or tea. The management reserves the right to change the menu.
The show, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. will feature Nashville artist Kevin White who will perform a dynamic musical tribute to Garth Brooks. Audience members may sing along with White and dance as well.
The cost is $165 per person. Payment is due by June 6. Checks made out to SVSC may be mailed to Linda Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Call Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and reservations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.