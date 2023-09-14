Golden oldies to be performed
Area seniors are invited to take a nostalgic trip back in time at a performance of 1950’s and 60’s golden oldies sung by Mary Frances
Perricone. Her show will be presented from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the
Tri-County Senior Center at 43 Pearl St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, Perricone will bring fun and energy to her versions of songs by such artists as Connie Francis and Patsy Cline.
The event is free to all seniors. Snacks will be available.
The Tri-County Senior Center is housed in the right rear section of the A.O. Fox Campus building. There is a driveway on the right side of the building next to the fence. Parking is available behind the guard rail. The building entrance is by the deck with the picnic table.
