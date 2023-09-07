Resource Fair set for older adults
ONEONTA — Otsego County Office for the Aging will sponsor a Senior Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Southside Mall at 5006 State Highway 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, information regarding various health and wellness topics will be offered, more than 40 community organizations will provide information about resources and services available in the community and door prizes will be awarded.
At 1 p.m., a public hearing will begin during which community members will be encouraged to offer ideas, concerns and recommendations to make Otsego County an age-friendly community. Participation is especially encouraged by individuals 60 and older, spouses/caregivers and family members.
If unable to attend, comments may be expressed by calling 607-547-4232, visiting the office at 140 County Highway 33W, Suite 5 in Phoenix Mills or emailing aginginfo@otsegocounty.com before the event.
