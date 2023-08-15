Lake George trip to feature cruise
SCHENEVUS — The Schenevus Young at Heart group will sponsor “An Autumn Day on Lake George” on Thursday, Oct. 12. Area seniors are invited to join them.
According to a media release a Hale Transportation motorcoach will depart at 8:30 a.m. from Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta and at 9 a.m. from the VFW in Schenevus for the two hour trip to Lake George.
Upon arrival, passengers will be taken to the Lake George Steamboat Company dock to board the Lac Du St. Sacrement vessel for a luncheon cruise from non until 2 p.m. The cruise will be narrated by the captain and will also include entertainment.
A stroll along the waterfront will precede the 3 p.m. departure which should have passengers back in Schenevus by 5:30 p.m. and Oneonta by 6 p.m.
Call Bonnie French at 607-397-8134, or Sharon Sawyer at 607-397-9704 for more information and reservations.
Checks for the $127 per person fee, due by Friday, Sept. 8, may be made out to Schenevus Young at Heart and mailed to Bonnie French at P.O. Box 441, Worcester, NY 12197.
Seats available for trip to Forum
SIDNEY — Area seniors are invited to join the Tri-County seniors on Tuesday, Nov. 7, for dinner and the musical “Pretty Woman” at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton.
A Hale Transportation bus will leave Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 3 p.m. and McDonald’s in Sidney at 3:30 p.m.
Before the 7:30 p.m. show, passengers will dine at either Olive Garden or Red Lobster in Vestal.
Passengers will be returned to Sidney by about 10:45 p.m., and 11:15 p.m. in Oneonta.
The $165 fee includes transportation, $25 for dinner and tickets to the show.
Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information and to register.
