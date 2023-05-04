Budget session set with breakfast
DAVENPORT — Charlotte Valley Central School will host a breakfast in combination with a 2023-24 school budget information session for senior residents of the district from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, in the school cafeteria.
Center to offer time to play games
SIDNEY — Rather than hear the age-old expression, “This is no time to play games,” for those who are area older residents, it will soon be time to play games.
Area seniors are invited to choose from a variety of games from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 10, at the Tri-County Senior Center at 43 Pearl St. in Sidney.
Table, board and card games, Xbox bowling and other virtual sports will be among the offerings.
Participants are also welcome to bring their own games and lunch to go with the snacks, coffee and cold drinks that will be provided.
Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information.
Medicare talks to be offered
Otsego County Office for the Aging will host Medicare 101 classes throughout the county to provide an overview of Medicare health insurance, including an explanation of Parts A, B, C, D, Advantage plans, Supplemental plans, and how they all fit together.
Information will also be available about the NYS EPIC program and Medicare Savings Program. A certified Medicare counselor will be available to answer questions and walk registered attendees through the process.
According to a media release, the sessions are designed for individuals turning 65 who will be registering for Medicare, those planning to continue working for a few more years, and those who have been on Medicare for many years and want a better understanding of Medicare and how to review and select a plan each year.
The following sessions have been scheduled.
Friday, May 12, 10:30 a.m., Worcester/Schenevus Library, 168 Main St., Worcester.
Thursday, June 1, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Valley Community Center, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley.
Wednesday, June 14, 1 p.m., Wells Bridge Fire Hall, 116 County Highway 4, Wells Bridge.
Thursday, June 29, 10 a.m., Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann St., Richfield Springs.
Call 607-547-4232 for more information and to register.
