Seniors to receive tech assistance
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Tech Support for Seniors will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at the Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Office for the Aging, seniors are encouraged to bring their smartphones, tablets, and laptops along with any questions they may have about them. They will be provided with one-on-one assistance and become familiar with each device’s various features and tools.
Call 607-547-4232 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.