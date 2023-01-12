Center for seniors undergoes changes
BOWERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Senior Community Center, a meeting place and program site for area seniors sanctioned by the Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens and formerly housed at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown, has changed its name and venue to Connections at Clark Sports Center.
According to a media release, in partnership with Clark Sports Center, Connections will provide a variety of opportunities in one location that encourages individuals to age well.
Connections will be open from noon until 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
There are memberships designed to meet individual needs and interests.
Calendars will continue to be posted monthly on the bulletin boards at Price Chopper, Grand Union and the village library.
Clark Sports Center is at 125 County Highway 52 in the hamlet of Bowerstown.
Email connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/3n6mbsvk for more information.
Tai chi classes to begin locally
Basic and advanced Tai Chi for Arthritis classes will be taught from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 16, at Connections at Clark Sports Center.
Classes are free and open to Otsego County residents 60 and older.
Call the Otsego County Office for the Aging at 607-547-4232 for more information and to register.
