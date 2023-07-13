Picnic for seniors set for Tuesday
GILBERTSVILLE — The annual Tri-County Seniors picnic for all area seniors will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Copes Corners Park in Gilbertsville.
Participants are asked to bring a dish to share with serving utensil. Place settings and beverages will be provided.
Lawn and board games will follow the meal.
Those who need transportation may call Carol at 607-563-8065 to make arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.