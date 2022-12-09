Holiday luncheon on tap in Sidney
SIDNEY — Area seniors are invited to join members of the Tri-County Seniors club at a holiday luncheon at noon Friday, Dec. 16, at the American Legion Hall at 22 Union St. in Sidney.
The cost is $7 per person and will be payable at the door.
Reservations are to be made by calling Carol at 607-563-8065.
School schedules dinner for seniors
MORRIS — A roast pork dinner for senior citizens will be hosted by the Student Council at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Morris Central School.
According to a media release, the annual event is open to all seniors who reside in the Morris Central School District.
Reservations, to include how many will be attending, are to be made by calling 607-263-6100, no later than Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Center to be closed during holidays
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Community Senior Center at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown, will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4.
