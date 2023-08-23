‘Pretty Woman’ bus trip chartered
The Susquehanna Valley Seniors invite passengers to join them for dinner and a mid-week evening of Broadway to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Broome County Forum Theatre in Binghamton.
According to a media release, a bus will leave Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 3:30 p.m. and pick up more passengers at 3:45 p.m. at McDonald’s in Sidney.
A stop will be made in Vestal around 4:45 p.m. where passengers will dine until 6:30 p.m. with meal money at either Red Lobster or Olive Garden.
Once at the Forum Theatre, passengers will be seated in the reserved orchestra section for the performance which will last from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Sidney passengers should arrive there by 10:45 p.m. and passengers should be back in Oneonta by 11:15 p.m.
Reservations for the $149 per person trip may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054. Payment is due by Oct. 3.
Checks made out to SVSC may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
