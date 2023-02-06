Seats remain for ‘Irish Cabaret’
Seats remain for the Susquehanna Valley Seniors trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse in Clinton, New Jersey, on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17.
According to a media release, “An Irish Cabaret” will feature Ireland’s style of music, comedy and dancing following a mid-day meal of Irish favorites along with a dessert bar.
A Hale Transportation bus will depart at 6:30 a.m. from the American Legion in Milford and pick up more passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 7 a.m.
The 1 p.m. show will include Andy Cooney, who is reported to have sold out Carnegie Hall seven times, Jimmy Q, described as Ireland’s Crown Prince of Comedy, Elmear Reynolds, part of the original cast of Celtic Women, the Guinness Irish Band and award-winning, world class Irish dancers.
On the trip home the bus will stop for about an hour at Bingham’s Restaurant in Pennsylvania.
Passengers should be back in Oneonta by 8 p.m. and Milford at 8:30 p.m.
Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 to reserve seats. The cost is $149 per person and checks made out to SVSC are to be mailed to her at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13830.
