Successful Aging series set to begin
The Otsego County Office for the Aging has scheduled a five-part series of presentations focused on “Planning for Successful Aging.”
Each presentation will begin at 4 p.m. in the Emergency Services classroom at the Meadows office complex at 140 County Highway 33W in Phoenix Mills.
According to a media release, the first presentation will be Funeral Preplanning on Tuesday, Feb. 21, hosted by the Leatherstocking Chapter of the NYS Funeral Directors Association.
The Importance of Establishing Advanced Directives will follow on Feb. 28 hosted by the Legal Aid Society of Mid-NY.
How to Have the Hard Talk with Loved Ones will be hosted by Helios Care on March 7.
Programs Available to Age in Place at Home will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and OFA on March 14.
The series will end with Estate Planning on March 21, hosted by the Coutlee law office.
Call 607-547-4232 or email nyconnects@otsegocounty.com for more information and to register.
Center for seniors to have open house
SIDNEY — The Tri-County Seniors will host an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, for the public at its new location in the A.O. Fox Tri-Town campus building at 43 Pearl St. in Sidney.
The Tri-County Senior Center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
A coffee hour and monthly meeting will be held at the Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Call Carol at 607-563-8065 for more information.
