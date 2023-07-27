‘Marvelous’ day planned for Sept. 7
A “Marvelous” day away filled with fun, friends, music and memories at Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham on Thursday, Sept. 7, has been arranged by Susquehanna Valley Seniors.
According to a media release, the afternoon’s entertainment will feature “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” in a jukebox musical comedy production filled with popular songs from the 50’s and 60’s.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/bdev42x5 for more information about the show.
Passengers will depart at 9:30 a.m. from Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta and 10 a.m. from Schenevus, just off the I-88 exit.
Lunch with meal money will be from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Cracker Barrel in East Greenbush.
The performance at Mac-Haydn, a theater-in-the-round, will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
A fast food rest stop will be made on the way home. Passengers should be back in Schenevus at 7 p.m. and Oneonta at 7:30 p.m.
The cost is $130 per person and payment is due by Aug. 1.
Checks made out to SVSC may be mailed to Linda Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Call Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and reservations.
