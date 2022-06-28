FLY CREEK — Otsego Dance Society will host a contradance on Friday July 1, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek.
Music will be provided by the band Traverse and Garry Aney will call.
According to a media release, Traverse is a locally-based band featuring Liz Brown on flute, Bernd Neumann on fiddle, and Carol Mandigo on guitar. Together they play traditional music from the various Celtic cultures and contemporary American contra dance tunes.
Aney is considered a familiar face at contradances as both a caller and dancer and he combines his interest in American history with his calling.
He offers dances from centuries past as well as contemporary contras. His range of dances, in combination with the band’s wide variety of tunes, should provide the makings of what organizres refer to as a unique evening of dance for everyone.
Contradancing is described as a lively style of dance done to live music that is very social, fun, and easy to learn.
All ages are welcome and no dance partner is needed. The caller teaches each dance and newcomers who arrive at 7:15 p.m. will receive a brief introduction to some basic steps.
Masks are optional and all local COVID rules will be followed.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30 with a short break mid-way through the evening. No water will be available.
The suggested donation is $8 for adults, $4 for students and teenagers and children 12 and younger will be admitted for free, with a maximum of $20 per family.
Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232 or 607-547-8164 or visit www. otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.