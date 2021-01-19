Staff chooses eight titles as favs of 2020

Huntington Memorial Library staff members have listed their favorite books of 2020 for consideration. Feel free to share them.
“Handle with Care” by Jodi Picoult is Somer’s pick. “Handle with Care” explores the knotty tangle of medical ethics and personal morality in the case of a disabled child and her mother’s attempt at providing care for the child.
“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo is Ariel’s pick. Stephen King said this is “the best fantasy novel I’ve read in years, because it’s about real people. Bardugo’s imaginative reach is brilliant and this story — full of shocks and twists — is impossible to put down.” Galaxy “Alex” Stern is the most unlikely member of the Yale freshman class. Raised in the Los Angeles hinterlands by a hippie mom, Alex dropped out of school early and into the world of shady drug dealer boyfriends, dead end jobs, and much, much worse. By age 20, she is the sole survivor of a horrific, unsolved multiple homicide. Some say she’s thrown her life away. But in her hospital bed, Alex is offered a second chance: to attend one of the world’s most elite universities on a full ride. What’s the catch, and why her?
Emily picked “The Scarecrow” by Michael Connelly. Jack McEvoy is at the end of the line as a crime reporter. Forced to take a buy-out from the Los Angeles Times as the newspaper grapples with dwindling revenues, he has only a few days left on the job. His last assignment? Training his replacement, a low-cost reporter just out of journalism school. But Jack has other plans for his exit. He is going to go out with a bang — a final story that will win the newspaper journalism’s highest honor — a Pulitzer prize.
“The Bear” by Andrew Krivak is Dez’s pick. In an Edenic future, a girl and her father live close to the land in the shadow of a lone mountain. They possess a few remnants of civilization: some books, a pane of glass, a set of flint and steel, a comb. The father teaches the girl how to fish and hunt, the secrets of the seasons and the stars. He is preparing her for an adulthood in harmony with nature, for they are the last of humankind. But when the girl finds herself alone in an unknown landscape, it is a bear that will lead her back home through a vast wilderness that offers the greatest lessons of all, if she can only learn to listen.
“The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn is Cara’s pick. In an enthralling historical novel from national bestselling author Kate Quinn, two women— a female spy recruited to the real-life Alice Network in France during World War I and an unconventional American socialite searching for her cousin in 1947— are brought together in a mesmerizing story of courage and redemption.
Bonnie picked “The Boy and His Dog at the End of the World” by C.A. Fletcher. Kirkus gave it a starred review and said “This unputdownable story has everything — a well-imagined post-apocalyptic world, great characters, incredible suspense, and, of course, the fierce love of some very good dogs.” The main character Griz says, I’ve never been to school, I’ve never had friends, and in my whole life I’ve not met enough people to play a game of football. My parents told me how crowded the world used to be, before all the people went away. But we were never lonely on our remote island. We had each other, and our dogs. Then the thief came.
“Red at the Bone” by Jacqueline Woodson was Lex’s choice. Moving forward and backward in time, Woodson’s taut and powerful new novel uncovers the role that history and community have played in the experiences, decisions, and relationships of these families and in the life of the new child.
Bridget picked “Stage Dreams” by Melanie Gillman. In this rollicking queer western adventure, acclaimed cartoonist Melanie Gillman (Stonewall Award Honor Book As the Crow Flies) puts readers in the saddle alongside Flor and Grace, a Latinx outlaw and a trans runaway, as they team up to thwart a Confederate plot in the New Mexico Territory. When Flor — also known as the notorious Ghost Hawk— robs the stagecoach that Grace has used to escape her Georgia home, the first thing on her mind is ransom. But when the two get to talking about Flor’s plan to crash a Confederate gala and steal some crucial documents, Grace convinces Flor to let her join the heist.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta.
