Staff overcomes challenging times 

As we settle in to the reality of another winter in pandemic mode, I’ve been reflecting on the changes in library services in the past seven months. Uppermost in my mind is how proud I am of the staff at the library. They have truly risen to the challenges and continuously adapted so that the library has been able to continue to provide quality services.
With all programs migrating to an online environment, the three-member program staff has found ways to provide engaging and interactive programs. On top of that, they have used their fantastic technology skills to master the techniques that will work best for our audience. Anyone can zoom, but not everyone can create a safe meeting space. There are also challenges when using Facebook Live, the least of which is trying to figure out attendance so we can report it in the beloved annual report to NYS. If you need help using an online platform in your organization or business, contact the library for assistance.
Screen fatigue is real and as a result, we’ve taken steps to modify our online programs. Instead of having programs available only during scheduled times, many of them may be found on our YouTube channel so you can view them at your convenience. Search for hmloneonta to find our videos. With all of the competing reasons that people need to be online, we wanted to make our online programs available for times when you’re not busy or burned out. You’ll also find a few fun videos like What’s Haunted at HML? We had a lot of fun with that one and thank the Milne Library staff for inspiring us by interviewing me for their students. Sorry for the spoiler, but no, I don’t believe in ghosts but plenty of other staff have some very interesting stories to tell.
One of the best ways to cope with the isolation of a pandemic is to learn something new. My staff is busy making Take & Make Craft Kits for all ages. My favorite was the kit that included all of the materials to make a clutch out of an old hardcover book. I was hoping there would be one left for me but they flew out of the library. Kids interested in making things can pick up a new kit every week. The elementary afterschool program gets to pick up a surprise book with an activity every week then meet online to talk about the book and to work on the activity. My inner child would love a surprise package every week.
Sharing air is the way that the coronavirus is transmitted so we try to minimize the time that patrons are in the building. As a result, the clerks now bring a concierge-like experience to their work. They are happy to help you choose books, magazines and DVDs that you can pick up in the vestibule if you’re not comfortable entering the building. The library is still open for visits although we do not allow patrons to use the library to work at this time. Computers are available for reduced time sessions but clerks cannot assist with technology issues because of the inability to remain 6-feet apart from patrons.
The silver lining is that all of us have stretched and learned and found new ways of providing library service. Who would have known that we would 3D print more than 70 face shields for the Bassett Healthcare Network in the spring? We miss the way the old library operated but all of the staff have adjusted and more importantly, have stayed healthy. Here’s wishing for a better 2021.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
