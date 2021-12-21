Staff shares year's favorites reads 

Sales of print books have been strong this year and because of supply chain problems, sales of older books have been higher than usual. That’s all good news, so keep reading Oneonta! The staff at HML recommends some of their favorite reads for 2021.
I would love to recommend a book released in 2021, but I tend to let the patrons have first pick of the new titles. Since it will be a while before I can get the new Amor Towles, I took the opportunity to read his “Rules of Civility” and was impressed beyond expectation. His writing style is so fluid and unself-conscious that it provided an immersive experience unlike any other book I read this year. Definitely read this one while you wait for “The Lincoln Highway.”
Our newest clerk recommends that you read “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer. This former bestseller is written by a botanist who draws on her background as an indigenous scientist, mother and woman.
“Iron Widow” by Xiran Jay Zhao made the list. It is a young adult, science fiction novel with an emphasis on social issues. It’s a “Pacific Rim” meets “The Handmaid’s Tale” in a story steeped in Chinese history.
“The Deep” by Rivers Solomon is a story rich in Afrofuturism, folklore, and the power of memory. It is inspired by the Hugo Award nominated song “The Deep” from Daveed Digg’s rap group Clipping. And if you’re of a certain age, yes, those words strung together in that order do have meaning. You might want to Google it.
“Scarecrow” by Beth Ferry could be found in the Huntington Park this fall and is a favorite of one of our staff members.
“Solutions and Other Problems” by Allie Brosh was written by New York Times bestseller of “Hyperbole and a Half.” It is a collection of comedic, autobiographical and illustrated essays.
Another recommendation by one of our mystery aficionados is the Bell Elkins series by Julia Keller. The author is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and she creates haunting stories set in rural West Virginia.
Alex’s 2021 recommendation is “Rhythm of War” by Brandon Sanderson. It’s the fifth book in the Stormlight Archive saga and was an instant New York Times, USA Today and Indie Bestseller.
Library Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.
Tina Winstead is director of Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta. Her column appears in the community section of The Daily Star every Tuesday. Her columns may also be found online at www.thedailystar.com/community/library_corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.