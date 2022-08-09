Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
50 years ago
Aug. 10, 1972
The telethon held for the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund Tuesday night collected $3,150 for flood victims in Southwestern New York State.
This was considered to be the first telethon originating from Oneonta and was the first time the television studios in Oneonta had been used in more than 10 years in the late 1950s. Oneonta had its own local origination program, which faded out because of a lack of sufficient advertising to support it.
Mel Farmer, manager of WGNR-FM radio, said several persons downtown had approached him and asked when another program would be broadcast.
Many said they enjoyed watching their friends on television.
The telethon was the result of a lot of work by a lot of people and the whole production was planned and executed in less than a week and a half.
The telethon was broadcast Tuesday night over television Channel 5 and WGNR-FM. Bill Bright and Raymond Bowerman, co-chairmen of the fund drive, and Farmer served as master of ceremonies.
Equipment for the broadcast came from Ashton Communications of Binghamton and from Hartwick College.
Although there were some technical problems, the show was considered a success.
Several city officials and well-known Oneontans were placed in “jail” and had to be bailed out by contributions. After a “jailbreak” and several trips in and out of jail by Bright, both Farmer and Bright ended up in the clink.
