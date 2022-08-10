Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
Aug 11, 1997
SIDNEY — The former GCL Tie & Treating Inc. hazardous waste site should see some cleanup efforts before the end of the year, but some of the treatment is still in the planning stages.
The hazards at the Delaware Avenue site were first recognized in October 1988 after the Sidney police noticed 30,000 gallons of creosote, a wood preservative, spilled on the property. The state Department of Environmental Conservation instructed GCL to clean up the spill and ordered the company to excavate the contaminated soil and pile it in a mound on the site.
The DEC later learned that the creosote contamination was not limited to the spill site. Creosote and its derivatives were also found in several other areas on the site where GCL treated lumber with the creosote.
“The process of drip-drying creosote-treated lumber without proper receptacle basins caused widespread contamination on the site,” said Rich Cahill, a spokesman for the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The cleanup is “federally initiated, but we are still pursuing responsible parties to pay for the remediation.”
50 years ago
Aug. 11, 1972
Pickets from the carpenters union successfully halted construction of the multi-million dollar Pyramid Shopping Mall Thursday morning in Oneonta’s East End.
Nearly 150 members of the Hudson Valley District Council of Carpenters massed outside of the gate to the construction area in a protest against Pyramid Company.
The union members said they would picket the site all day Friday and promised an even larger turnout of men.
To counter the union’s action, supervisor of the project Jim McDonald said Pyramid will use legal channels to prevent the “illegal union action.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.