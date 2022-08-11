25 years ago
Aug 12, 1997
COOPERSTOWN — The top executive of Cooperstown’s Delaware Otsego Corp. is teaming up with two mammoth rail lines in an attempt to buy out his own company, changing it from a publicly held to a private business.
Delaware Otsego President and Chief Executive Officer Walter Rich, CSX Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp. — the two railway companies that are gaining control of Conrail — announced Monday that they made an acquisition offer to Delaware Otsego’s board of directors on Friday night.
According to key players, the move would simply allow Delaware Otsego to continue under a different form and new name, likely without endangering the jobs of the roughly 200 people it employs.
Those involved in the talks said that in today’s volatile railway climate, a privately owned company would be easier and more profitable to run than one subject to the stock market.
50 years ago
Aug. 12, 1972
County Representative David Brenner of 83 Ford Ave. has once again blasted the Otsego County Board of Elections over its alleged “non-responsiveness toward young people.”
The mini-attack in the summer edition of Brenner’s regular newsletter to constituents. His district consists of the Third and Fourth Wards. The newsletter is in the mail this weekend.
Brenner, who is vice chairman of the Board of Representatives, hinted he may push for budgetary sanctions against the Board of Elections or may oppose reappointments.
His statement says, “The Election Board’s position of non-responsiveness toward young people and its generally inequitable way of treating young people cannot be allowed to go unnoticed.”
