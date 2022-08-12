25 years ago
Aug 13, 1997
ONEONTA — Members of the Otsego County Tourism Advisory Board questioned their purpose and discussed by law changes — at times with emotion — at a meeting Tuesday morning at the Oneonta Holiday Inn.
Board member Nicholas Palevsky has asked the board at its June10 meeting to consider changes to increase the board’s effectiveness. A Bylaws Subcommittee was formed, which then reviewed the board’s structure and proposed changes.
A modified proposal written by new chairman David Muehl was also discussed. He took over the chairmanship following Bill Michaels’ resignation in June amid criticism about an advertisement placed by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
Palevsky said that the chamber should be accountable to a governing board and that the subcommittee’s proposed changes would ensure that. He also thought that Muehl’s modified changes confirmed the status quo.
Board member Gretchen Monser agreed.
“We’re here to allow the chamber to do what it wants to do,” Monser said. “We either acknowledge the fact that we’re just token volunteers…or we kind of stand up and say, ‘This is a waste of time.’”
The tourism board is actually a committee created to advise the county chamber, Muehl said.
Bylaws Subcommittee member Tom Minich said sometimes the tourism board lacks focus but that it needs to leave emotional issues behind to take positive action.
