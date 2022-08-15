Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 16, 1997
DAVENPORT — Bids for library bookshelves, tables and other equipment are being reviewed in the wrap-up phase of a $1.7 million building project at Charlotte Valley Central School, the superintendent said.
The addition can be used but won’t be completely furnished as planned when school starts in September, David R. Whipple said Tuesday.
Science room equipment, lockers and other interior trappings have been ordered but won’t be delivered until about October, he said, and library furnishings aren’t likely to arrive until November or December.
The delay in completing the project will mean relocation of some classes and perhaps combining small classes, Whipple said.
50 years ago
Aug. 16, 1972
City Engineer John Buck will draw up plans for Oneonta’s downtown parking garage.
Mayor James Lettis made that announcement at this week’s Urban Renewal Agency meeting.
“We’re going to do our own plans,” Lettis said. “We spent $44,000 last time, and we’re not going to get involved in that again.”
The mayor was referring to the $44,000 city officials paid to the consulting engineering firm of Newman & Doll to design a structure in 1970.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.