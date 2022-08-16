Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 17, 1997
DAVENPORT — Bids for library bookshelves, tables and other equipment are being reviewed in the wrap-up phase of a $1.7 million building project at Charlotte Valley Central School, the superintendent said.
The addition can be used but won’t be completely furnished as planned when school starts in September, David R. Whipple said Tuesday.
Science room equipment, lockers and other interior trappings have been ordered but won’t be delivered until about October, he said, and library furnishings aren’t likely to arrive until November or December.
The delay in completing the project will mean relocation of some classes and perhaps combining small classes, Whipple said.
50 years ago
Aug. 17, 1972
Oneonta school students are going to have to get up about 15 minutes earlier this year to make it to school on time before the tardy bell.
The board of education last night approved new school starting times, which require students to arrive about 15 minutes earlier. But they also get to leave earlier.
Frederick Bardsley, superintendent of schools, in asking for the change to the new times, called the schedule a “more efficient way of working with school times.”
He noted that the board is still “not completely satisfied with the time schedule at the junior high school.” He said he hopes to “shave some time off the 3:10 p.m. dismissal time.”
Some reasons given for the school schedule changes were easier bus schedules and less school time lost by athletes.
Bardsley said that since the schools joined the Southern Tier Athletic Conference, there will be more games further away from Oneonta, and he wants an earlier dismissal time so athletes would not miss classes to perform.
He added that the new lunch periods will “ease the burden on downtown merchants.”
