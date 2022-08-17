Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 18, 1997
ONEONTA — Steve Torrey’s putter gave him fits Sunday at the Oneonta Country Club.
His iron play made it a moot point.
Torrey successfully defended his title at the 20th annual Atchinson Cup tournament, defeating Steve Stetson in a sudden-death playoff to win Otsego County’s amateur championship for the second time in a row.
“It’s very satisfying,” Torrey said. “I had the lowest handicap of anyone out there, and I take a lot of pride in that. I’m real competitive — I have been all my life — and I don’t want to get beat by anybody in anything. I just kept grinding away today.”
50 years ago
Aug. 18, 1972
Dr. Sanford Gordon, chairman of the Economics Department at State University College at Oneonta since 1960, has been named Assistant Vice Chancellor for Policy and Planning for the State University of New York.
The appointment, made today by the State University of New York Board of Trustees, is to be effective September 1.
The post pays $30,697 annually.
The Star first reported Gordon was in line for the post two weeks ago.
Dr. Gordon has been on a special assignment position in Albany since January to supervise and coordinate the development of the 1972 State University Master Plan which is required to be presented to the Governor and Board of Regents every four years.
