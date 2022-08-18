Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 19, 1997
FLY CREEK — An emancipated emu that has been running loose in northern Otsego County continued to enjoy its freedom over the weekend.
Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Investigator Marvin Mulford said a runner in Fly Creek reported having an unexpected jogging partner Saturday morning on Goose Street, of all places.
“It was reported that a jogger was running down Goose Street and happened to look and found the emu running in the field along next to him,” Mulford said.
Another new report had a small child reporting to a parent that “big bird had been looking in her window,” Mulford said.
50 years ago
Aug. 19, 1972
Day and night food shopping begins in Oneonta Monday morning when the Price Chopper in the Jamesway Shopping Center will keep the doors open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Following a pattern being set in cities throughout the country, store manager Edward Morehouse said the move to keep the store in continuous operation is being instituted as a public convenience.
Morehouse also pointed out that as of Monday morning all of the supermarkets operated by the Golub Corporation, the parent organization, would be open on a 24-hour basis.
Blue Laws prohibit the opening of department stores and large supermarkets on Sunday.
