Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
Aug 2, 1997
ONEONTA — Otsego County’s two hospitals will get a $100,000 state grant to facilitate a joint health network, if they decide to change from competitors to partners.
State Sen. James L. Seward, R-Milford, said Friday that the new state budget includes a rural health care grant that could be used by M.I. Bassett and A.O. Fox Memorial hospitals, to form a health care network in the region. The governing boards of both institutions must approve the project before the money becomes available.
“I had recent conversations with the heads of our two local hospitals, and I was aware that the boards of the hospitals had been talking about a loose alliance of the two facilities,” Seward said. “My role here was to make the resources available if they decided to do this. I personally believe it would be an excellent idea.”
Fox Hospital President John Remillard said he spoke with Seward early Friday about the grant.
“Clearly, if we go with Bassett, this will be very helpful,” Remillard said.
50 years ago
Aug. 2, 1972
The Wilber Park Apartments are finally open for business.
City Engineer John Buck has issued certificates of occupancy for buildings one, two and three, which will enable the apartments in these buildings to be rented to the public.
Before the CO’s were issued, said Buck, the buildings were given a complete inspection using an extensive punch list.
Minor deficiencies were found during the inspection last week, said Buck, but they were quickly corrected by the contractor.
Reconstruction of the west slope of the development, the one which slid into Wilber Park during the spring of 1970, said Buck, is taking place according to the plans prepared by the city.
