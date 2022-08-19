25 years ago
Aug 20, 1997
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Common Council suspended a Hartwick College fraternity’s permit Tuesday night after fire officials complained drunken members were abusive to them.
The city council took the action against Delta Beta Rho of 55 Maple St. because firefighters were verbally abused and interfered with while trying to rouse drunken guests after an alarm went off.
“This is not the type of behavior we want to see going on,” 4th Ward Alderman Cynthia Lipari said at the council meeting in City Hall.
Hartwick College officials at the meeting said they are investigating the incident.
At about 3:45 a.m. July 26, an unidentified woman from 55 Maple St. called the fire department because an alarm had been going off for about 25 minutes, Oneonta Fire Chief Robert S. Barnes told the council.
The city’s Liaisons Committee, of which Lipari is chairwoman, reviewed the motion Monday and presented it to the council. The suspension is in effect until Delta Beta Rho members do something about the July 26 incident and offer suggestions on how to prevent similar incidents in the future, Lipari said.
“There will be absolutely no fraternity activities there,” Lipari said. No more than five unrelated people may live in the house, she said, and the building cannot have any Greek letters posted.
The special use permit has been one tool the city has used to establish and maintain housing standards to protect students and residents.
