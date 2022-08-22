Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 23, 1997
SIDNEY — It was 1984 and Tony Kaye was on stage with his band, Yes, touring in support of its multimillion-selling album “90125.”
As Kaye played the keyboards, a lighted spaceship sat on the stage and thousands of fans cheered and screamed each night.
“It was earlier this week, and Kaye was alone at The Barn sports bar in Sidney, installing tiny light bulbs in tiny bar-light sockets. His gold and platinum records on the wall were the only sign that Kaye is an original member of what was once one of the biggest bands in the world.
Ask him to choose between the bright lights of the rock music stage and the dim lights of a bar in rural upstate New York, and Kaye will take The Barn over the stage.
50 years ago
Aug. 23 1972
Oneonta’s Urban Renewal Agency has authorized several payments for acquisition of property this summer, including acquisition of the famous Rex Restaurant (known more recently as Arn How Restaurant.)
In recent weeks, the Agency authorized payments for five properties. However, three of them — including the Rex Restaurant — are involved in condemnation procedures.
In these cases, the Agency payment represents 100 per cent of the Agency’s offer. A condemnation commission had the State Supreme Court Justice overseeing the condemnation proceedings could raise the final payments for the property. The Agency negotiated final sales on the other two properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.