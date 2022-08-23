Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 24, 1997
Carpenters Union demonstrators have quietly been pulled off the picket line at the Pyramid shopping mall now under construction along Route 7 in the East End.
An accord on the contractor’s hiring practices has been reached, and a few union carpenters are already working on the job.
Negotiations between Pyramid officials and Carlton Atkinson, business manager of the Hudson Valley Council of Carpenters have placed four union carpenters on the job, in what has been a non-union operation until the demonstrations.
The carpenters began mass picketing of the Pyramid site on August 10, to protest the absence of union workers on the site.
A court order by State Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Molinari prevented a continuation of large demonstrations against Pyramid allowing only a few picketers to remain along Route 7 carrying placards.
According to Atkinson, the few pickets that were allowed to demonstrate have been taken off the site while the two sides “try to work out a settlement.”
Atkinson confirmed there are four union carpenters working on the shopping mall along with a number of non-union carpenters.
He estimated before the mall is completed as many as 30 or 40 carpenters might be needed on the project and said the union and Pyramid were trying to work out a mutual agreement.
