Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 25, 1997
ONEONTA — After five straight losing seasons, the Oneonta Yankees are headed back to the New York-Penn League playoffs.
The O-Yanks locked up the Pinckney Division title over the weekend and will be among four teams — three division winners plus a wild card — to vie for the league championship in September.
“It’s been lean here for a few years,” Oneonta manager Joe Arnold said. “We wanted to change that. We went out and recruited a good ball club. Oneonta deserves a winner. The city and the Naders have been very loyal to the Yankees organization for a long time.”
Sam Nader is president of the Oneonta Athletic Corporation, and has been officer with the ball club since its inception. His son, John Nader, is the franchise’s business manager.
50 years ago
Aug. 25 1972
The Greater Oneonta Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the proposed Morgan Heights Development.
George Tyler, executive manager of the Chamber, wrote to Mayor James Lettis informing the mayor of the Chamber’s position.
One of the prerequisites of the development would be an extension of Morgan Avenue to serve the new project planned by Metrohouse Associates of Plainview, Long Island.
Some of the residents of the Morgan Avenue area have expressed opposition to the extension of their street, and the 200-unit development.
