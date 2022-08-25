Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 26, 1997
ONEONTA — Word spread fast Monday that an emu was in town.
The bird zipped through Oneonta about as fast as people could talk about it. But it continued to elude capture and left a string of humans scratching their heads about what to do next.
A wildlife expert was spreading the word that the exotic bird could be dangerous and would be best left alone.
But Oneontans were fascinated by the quick-footed flightless bird Monday. While authorities tried to find a way to confine the bird, others ran to catch a glimpse of it as it trotted back and forth across the Hartwick hillsides. Traffic on West Street slowed down and stopped for a moment.
50 years ago
Aug. 26 1972
Despite the progress made on Interstate 88 during July and August, work is still weeks behind schedule due both to labor problems and mother nature.
The Teamsters strike in the spring, according to Interstate 88 phase one supervisor, Carl Band, prevented any action on construction of the highway. Band admitted, however, the extraordinary wet spring would have prevented much work from being done anyway.
The highway project has also been plagued by a lack of available dirt.
Currently trucks are moving nearly 12,000 cubic yards of dirt a day onto the road bed and embankments and Suburban Excavators, prime contractors for the highway, estimates they will need 500,000 more yards of fill before the road is completed.
