Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug. 27 1997
FLEISCHMANNS — Should the village of Fleischmanns be dissolved?
A vote on that issue by village residents could come as early as next spring, according to village attorney Dennis Metnick.
A number of questions have to be answered first, though, like what will happen to the village park, pool and library, who will take care of the streets, sidewalks and water system, and how will town tax bills be affected?
Those issues are being explored by a committee of village officials and representatives of the town of Middletown. The town will assume the village’s property and service obligations if Fleischmanns decides to become an unincorporated hamlet without a local governing board — or village taxes to pay.
The 1990 census showed the village of Fleischmanns with a population of 351, the village of Margaretville with 639 people, and the town of Middletown outside the villages having a population of 990.
Fleischmanns Trustee William Bourdon said the “skyrocketing” cost of running a village (Fleischmanns budget is about $260,000 this year) has left its 314 taxable properties footing an ever-growing tax bill.
“We’ve tossed this around for quite awhile,” said Bourdon. “Now we want to find out what we would lose or gain (by disincorporating).”
Bourdon said most of those attending the Aug. 11 village board meeting when trustees voted to establish a committee to look into disincorporating did not favor such a move, fearing a loss of identity or control over local affairs.
