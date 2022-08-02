50 years ago
Aug. 3, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — Guy E. Rathbun of Morris, the veteran Otsego County legislator and chairman of the County Board of Representatives handed his colleagues a real shocker when he told them that he will be retiring from the Board come December 31.
At the close of the business meeting Rathbun said: “Now I want to make a speech.”
Noting the people in the townships he has been representing in District 2, Butternuts, Morris and Pittsfield, were “gracious” to him, he felt he had to explain why he is going to retire from “this Board.”
He said that only 10 days ago he and Mrs. Rathbun moved to a cottage in the village of Morris since as of August 1, he had retired from his position as horse trainer for the Manor House Farms in Morris.
He planned to continue the work for the county and possibly sell some real estate, “to compete with you Domenick,” he quipped. But things had drastically changed in the last 10 days when he was offered the position of general manager of the Manor House Farms, an estate of about 2,200 acres.
In his position as manager, Rathbun will be directing the work of more than 30 employees. He will succeed in the post of J.L. Miller, the manager, who is retiring.
It would not be fair either to the voters in the district he is representing, or the board of representatives and the Manor House Farms, if he stayed on, Rathbun stated.
Rathbun is 63 years old. He has served for 20 years as Town of Morris Supervisor. A Republican, he never lost an election or ever had any opposition.
