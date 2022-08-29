Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago.
25 years ago
Aug 30, 1997
ONEONTA — Construction, academic programs and evaluations and a grant award were topics reviewed at the College Council meeting at the State University College at Oneonta Friday.
The W. K. Kellogg Foundation has awarded a $250,000 grant to the SUCO Center for Social Responsibility and Community. The money will allow the center to give information to colleges and help develop similar volunteer service programs.
The SUCO center was established in 1994 by a Kellogg Foundation grant. The program aims to develop social responsibility in all undergraduate students.
“We firmly believe that service improves the campus, the quality of our students’ lives and the surrounding community,” said Cathy L. Martinez, executive director of the center.
50 years ago
Aug. 30 1972
With a new sanitary landfill and problems with the city’s recycling project, many are urging the turning to returnable bottles as a viable alternative.
But the returnables are not easily available to the Oneonta supermarkets for a number of reasons.
In three of the four major supermarkets — Victory, Grand Union and Loblaws — Canada Dry soda is sold in the returnable bottles. And at least two of the stores, the Canada Dry product is a top-selling product.
Stores, however, do not want to carry more than one brand of returnable bottles because of the sorting that would be necessary.
