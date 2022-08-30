50 years ago
Aug. 31 1972
COOPERSTOWN — Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Batting Practice School and ice skating rink adjacent to Doubleday Field were held Tuesday evening with officials of the Cooperstown Recreational Corporation and village officers in attendance.
Francis A. Clark, Fly Creek, president of the corporation wielded the shovel for the groundbreaking while Mayor Harold H. Hollis was the chief representative for the Village of Cooperstown.
The site was purchased from J. Harry Cook of Cooperstown some months ago and was the target of some controversy when a group of village residents headed by Frederick L. Rath Jr., chairman of the Architectural Control Board, opposed the project.
However zoning of the premises by the village Zoning Board of Appeals, already made by Zoning Board President Alva C. Welch, stood in spite of the objection.
The owners contended that the project would be an attribute to the village, providing much needed facilities for the community and would, as well, clean up a current eyesore immediately adjacent to historic Doubleday Field.
The concept originated with Clark when he became aware of a lack of healthful physical activities available in conjunction with the baseball theme of the village.
The projected site allows space for pitching machines and netted panels while, at the same time, it affords an ample area for recreational skating and hockey during the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.