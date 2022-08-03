Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
Aug 4, 1997
ONEONTA — As supporters dined on eggs and pancakes, Gov. George E. Pataki dished out figures touting the progress New York has made since he took office as well as the progress he hopes the state will continue to make.
About 150 people heard Pataki speak at Cathedral Farms Restaurant early Sunday afternoon as the Chenango, Delaware and Otsego County Republican committees hosted a brunch with the governor.
Although Pataki and the state’s top two legislative leaders reached a tentative budget — last week the governor said the prolonged fight was about the future of the state, not just this year’s numbers.
“It’s not just the Buffalo Bills that will be staying in New York. Our kids are going to stay in New York,” Pataki said. “People are going to look back and say this was the time when New York state got back on the right track and again became the Empire State.”
50 years ago
Aug. 4, 1972
Traffic on Route 7 in East End has frequently backed up for more than a quarter of a mile the past few days while trucks bringing fill into the Pyramid Mall construction site have had easy access into and out of the construction area.
Company flagmen hold back the traffic on the road while empty trucks and cars coming from the site are waved onto Route 7.
According to State Police Sergeant Don Lott the traffic on the main thoroughfare has the right of way.
Sgt. Lott said trucks should wait until the traffic on the road has lessened before they are flagged onto the highway.
