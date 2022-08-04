Step Back in Time features news items from The Daily Star 25 and 50 years ago
25 years ago
Aug 5, 1997
ONEONTA — About 10 picketers walked back and forth in front of the United Parcel Service building on Browne Street in the town of Oneonta Monday afternoon as part of a nationwide strike.
Meanwhile, three or four local managers scrambled to deliver packages and a UPS competitor was making extra deliveries Monday afternoon inside the cavernous UPS building, packages sat on a motionless conveyor belt, flanked on both sides by large, brown delivery trucks. Those trucks are usually out on deliveries.
Some local customers said it was too early to know the impact of the strike.
Several local UPS workers and managers agreed the sooner the strike is over, the better for customers and employees. No union members had crossed picket lines or harassed management employees driving trucks, union officials said, and a manager shouted to a worker that he looked good wearing a picket placard.
50 years ago
Aug. 5, 1972
COOPERSTOWN — The careers of eight baseball players will be emblazoned in bronze at the Hall of Fame Monday in a pompous ceremony attended by swells of pride and heart tugs among the witnesses. Yogi Berra, Lefty Gomez, Sandy Koufax, Buck Leonard and Early Wynn in person will receive their plaques from Commissioner Bowie Kuhn outdoors on the library porch. Posthumous membership in the thirty-six year-old institution will be awarded Josh Gibson, William Harridge and Ross Youngs.
To note the occasion, The Star this morning has published a special edition which will be delivered with the regular paper. It is a 24-page tabloid publication replete with articles and features by and about some of baseball’s biggest names.
Catcher Berra played more World Series games than anybody. Gomez was six times a World Series winner without a defeat and pioneer of American League All Star dominance, Buck Leonard was a Negro League home run hitter and Wynn pitched 300 victories.
Harridge, president of the American League from 1931 to 1959, is the long-term-record holding executive. Gibson’s feat with the bat in the Negro league inspired more tales than anybody but Babe Ruth. Youngs crammed a flaming hitting and running performance into ten seasons. Josh Gibson Jr., William Harridge 3rd and Ross Youngs’ daughter will accept these plaques.
